Forex market: Indian rupee settles higher against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency, Indian rupee has settled trading against US dollar in gains. The Indian rupee ended trading higher against the US currency.

As per the market experts, the easing crude oil prices and the weakening of US currency in the global market has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the Indian rupee opened in a positive note at 71.84 against the US dollar. It later surged to 71.78 and also dropped to 71.90 during the trading. And the Indian rupee settled trading at 71.85 against the US dollar registering a gain of 13 paise against its US counterpart.