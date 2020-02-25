Holiday declared for schools, colleges today

Holiday has been declared for today (February 25) in all private and government schools in Delhi’s North-East district after fresh clashes between the pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the Education portfolio, also sought postponement of CBSE board examination in Delhi’s North-East district in view of the violence.

“All government and private schools will remain shut tomorrow in violence-affected North East district of Delhi,” Manish Sisodia said in a tweet. He further said that he had spoken to Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and asked him to postpone CBSE board examination, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, in Delhi’s North-East district. Violence erupted following clashes between pro- and anti-CAA groups on Monday.