John Abraham to become producer again

Bollywood actor John Abraham is all set to become producer again for Bollywood’s next biopic. Revathi Roy’s, a social entrepreneur, life and journey will be the theme of the movie.

John will be backing the project under his banner JA Entertainment, along with Robbie Grewal’s Red Ice films and Anil Bohra’s Vyka Entertainemnt.

The story is going to be an adaptation of the book, “Who is Revathi Roy“, by Swati Lodha.

“I am very happy that we are producing this very upbeat story that combines the best of entrepreneurial twists with an extremely dramatic personal life. Revathi’s journey is that of a vivacious, funny, full of life, spirited woman, who despite all odds has risen like a phoenix and has been continuously working towards empowering underprivileged women,” John said in a statement.

“Revathi’s life is full of crests and troughs and dramatic twists and turns. We usually see stories about how people rise from rags to riches; Revathi went from riches to rags to a revolution,” Robbie said.

“Women are born fighters and an opportunity given to them never goes waste. All we need to provide is an ecosystem for them to flourish. In a small way, that is what my team and I have done,” Revathi, who featured in the list of Fortune India’s most powerful women in 2019, said.