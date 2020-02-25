Maruti’s Vitara Brezza got a face lift and here is what you need to know

Maruti Suzuki has come up with a face lift for the Vitara Brezza. The model has been presented at the Auto Expo 2020. The car has been launched in the country and it is said to be a petrol variant.

Here are few of the exciting features of the new model awaiting for the automobile enthusiasts:

1. The headlamps have been changed and now get new LED daytime running lights and LED projector lens. The profile remains the same barring the new 16-inch alloy wheels, while the rear sports new LED taillights 2.Styling upgrades include a new chrome grille and revised bumper that gets larger air intakes and a faux skid plate.

3. The car finally gets a petrol engine as part of Maruti Suzuki’s strategy to go petrol-only in the BS6 era and the new 1.5-litre K-Series motor comes with the brand’s mild-hybrid SHVS technology.

4.The two colours available will be Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof, Torque Blue with midnight Black roof and Granite Grey with Autumn Orange roof.

6. Inside, the new Vitara Brezza gets revised upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel and an updated 7- inch touchscreen infotainment system with the Smartplay Studio 2.0 interface.

7. The new engine belts out 102 bhp at 6000 rpm and 134 Nm of peak torque at 4400 rpm. The motor is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed torque convertor automatic.