Saudi Arabia launches ‘visa on arrival’ for Indians

Saudi Arabia has launched a new multiple entry visa for Indians. The visa will be valid for one year. Indians having a valid USA, UK or Schengen visa stamped on their passports can apply for this one-year multiple entry visas. Apart from Indian Pakistanis can also apply for this.

The visitors who come in this visa can perform Umrah. But they are not allowed to perform Hajj.

And the visitors can get visa on arrival at any international airport in the country by paying SR. 440 by a credit card. Only credit card payments are acceptable and cash is not accepted at this time.

Visa holders can stay in the country for 90 days at a stretch and can enter Saudi Arabia multiple times during the visa period.

one of the precondition to get visa on arrival is that the visitors will have to travel on one of the Saudi based airlines – Saudi Airlines, Flynasa,Flydeal .And this is mandatory for the first-time visitors. Repeated visitors can use any airlines

Requirements for visa on arrival

Valid passport for at least six months

Valid US, UK or Schengen visa stamped on the passport

The US, UK or Schenegen visa must be utilised for at least once before entering Saudi Arabia

Applicant must hold a credit card as no cash payment is accepted

Application fee SR440 for each applicant

One-year-multiple visa

Maximum stay 90 days

Umrah is allowed but visit visa holder cannot perform Hajj

Requirements for online visa application

Applicants must have a passport from one of the eligible countries listed on the online visa website

Passport should be valid for six months from their date of entry into the country.

Payment through credit card

Visa will be sent on applicant’s email within 24-hours once the application is submitted

Take the copy to travel to any destination in Saudi Arabia

Visa fee SR440