Sensex, Nifty rise in the early trade hours

The benchmarks in the market, Sensex and Nifty, rise in the early hours of trade amid concerns over the corona virus epidemic.

After opening over 150 points higher, the 30-share index pared all gains, trading 34.62 points, or 0.09 per cent, lower at 40,328.61.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty was trading down by 17.15 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 11,812.25.

HCL Tech was the top loser in the Sensex pack, followed by Sun Pharma, Titan, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Auto.

On the other hand, NTPC, ONGC, HUL, Asian Paints and Tata Steel were trading with gains.

In the previous session, the Sensex settled at 40,363.23, dropping 806.89 points or 1.96 per cent — the second biggest one-day fall in 2020, while the broader NSE Nifty sank 251.45 points or 2.08 per cent to 11,829.40.

Brent crude oil futures rose 0.18 per cent to USD 55.87 per barrel.

The rupee appreciated 10 paise to 71.85 against the US dollar in morning session.