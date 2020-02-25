Sitaram Yechury blames Modi Govt for violence over CAA in Delhi

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday blamed the Centre for the violence that is taking place in various parts of North East Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Delhi Police’s Head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP has been injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. It was reported that a civilian died due to bullet injuries during clashes over the CAA after succumbing to excessive bleeding.

Sitaram Yechury took to Twitter to train guns at PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying that while the situation in Delhi remains tense, the duo is “missing”. “Incompetence or complicity?” asks Yechury.