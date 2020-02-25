Trailer of ‘Sheer Qorma’ portraying ‘same-sex relationship’ released: Watch it here

The trailer of upcoming Bollywood film ‘Sheer Qorma’ was released on Tuesday. The film has Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker in the lead roles. The film is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari. The film talks about ‘ same-sexual relationship’.

Divya plays Saira, a non-binary person who is in love with Sitara, played by Swara Bhasker. The couple have been together for 10 years in Toronto and have finally gained the courage to visit Saira’s disapproving mother, played by Shabana Azmi, in India.

The release date of the film is yet not revelaed. The trailer was released specifically for consideration in upcoming film festivals.