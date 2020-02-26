After filming ‘Kurup’ Dulquer has this heartfelt note

Dulquer Salman’s most awaited movie “Kurup” has ended rolling and the star out with all the gratitude for the crew.

It is seen that the actor himself is the producer of the same.

The actor on his instagram account has thanked everybody who worked in completing the project. He also says a little about his journey throughout the making of the movie.



The movie is inspired by Sukumara Kurup, Kerala’s most wanted criminal. The movie is directed by Srinath Rajendran, the director of ‘Second Show’, who launched Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Wayne into showbiz.

Here is the post: