After filming ‘Kurup’ Dulquer has this heartfelt note

Dulquer Salman’s most awaited movie “Kurup” has ended rolling and the star out with all the gratitude for the crew.
It is seen that the actor himself is the producer of the same.
The actor on his instagram account has thanked everybody who worked in completing the project. He also says a little about his journey throughout the making of the movie.
The movie is inspired by Sukumara Kurup, Kerala’s most wanted criminal. The movie is directed by Srinath Rajendran, the director of ‘Second Show’, who launched Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Wayne into showbiz.
It’s almost bitter sweet as we wrapped our most ambitious #Kurup last night. It’s been years in the making and has taken months of filming across many states in India and the UAE. Filled with gratitude and emotion this is a huge accomplishment for us. I don’t know where to start. But gonna try. @brownachilles we’ve come a long way from #secondshow. Im so proud of your growth as a film maker. This has been your dream film from the time I’ve met you. It’s your baby all the way and you lead the team with conviction and drive. @nimishravi your talent and skill completely overshadows your age and experience. I know it was just your second film and a behemoth at that. But we never felt it. @benglann you’re an artist and Kurup is your canvas. I don’t know how to appreciate the kind of work effort and talent you’ve put in Kurup cause I’m not worthy but I have a strong feeling it’ll get all the praise and recognition from all sides. All the wonderful ADs and Camera Assistants Sound department you were our arms and limbs. The teams of @dqswayfarerfilms and @mstarentertainments take a freakin’ bow ! You guys worked like an army. @bibinperumbilli you’re a true Kshatriyan and my thalapathy ! @jom.v I don’t know how you did it but somehow you pulled it off. The epic epic cast of our film @sunnywayn brother from another mother. 8 years 4 movies together and our dynamic is exactly the same. Something I take immense pride in. Only love always. @sobhitad it’s been an absolute privilege to have you on #Kurup. You’re the most intelligent, driven, ambitious and talented co actor and often had me wondering if I need to approach my craft differently. @indrajith_s the first time I was awestruck by you was in #meeshamadhavan where you also played a cop. But in #Kurup you’re a different man. You give our young team gravitas. @shinetom_chacko the first of our schedules started with you. And your incredible portrayal of your character set the tone for the rest of the film. I’m sure I’m leaving out a lot of people. But you all know who you are and just know we at Wayfarer Films are grateful and we couldn’t have done it without you all. Onto Post Production
