Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell gets engaged to Indian-origin girlfriend: See pics

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is getting engaged to his Indian-origin girlfirend Vini Raman. The news was announced by Glenn Maxwell through his social media handle on Wednesday.

Glenn Maxwell shared a photo of his girl friend Vini Raman on his Instagram account with an emoji of a ring. Vini Raman has informed her followers on social media about the news. “Last week my favourite person asked me to marry him #YES,” she wrote on Instagram.

Vini Raman is a an Indian -origin girl who is a pharmacist based in Melbourne. Glenn Maxwell was a part of the Australian cricket team that won the 2015 ICC World Cup.

The Photos of the couple emerged on social media first in 2017. Notably, Maxwell was spotted with his partner Raman at the Australian Cricket Awards in 2019.