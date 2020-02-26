Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell gets engaged to Indian-origin girlfriend: See pics

DH Latest NewsLatest NewsLife Style

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is getting engaged to his Indian-origin girlfirend Vini Raman. The news was announced by Glenn Maxwell through his social media handle on Wednesday.

Glenn Maxwell shared a photo of   his girl friend Vini Raman on his Instagram account with an emoji of a ring. Vini Raman has informed her followers on social media about the news. “Last week my favourite person asked me to marry him #YES,” she wrote on Instagram.

Vini Raman is a an Indian -origin girl who is a pharmacist based in Melbourne. Glenn Maxwell was a part of the Australian cricket team that won the 2015 ICC World Cup.

Last week my favourite person asked me to marry him ?? #YES

The Photos of the couple emerged on social media first in 2017. Notably, Maxwell was spotted with his partner Raman at the Australian Cricket Awards in 2019.

 

