CBSE postpones Class 10, 12 Board exams scheduled for Today

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced to postpone class 10 and 12 exams scheduled to be held on February 26. Two papers of class 10 and three of class 12 were supposed to be held on February 26. However, on request of the Delhi government, the examination was deferred only in North-East district.

“On the request of Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi and to avoid inconvenience to students, staffs and parents, the Board has decided to postpone Class 10 and 12 exams scheduled for February 26 in North-East part of Delhi,” the CBSE said in a statement. “The next date of exam for affected students will be notified shortly,” it added. The Board has 86 exam centres in North-East district of Delhi.