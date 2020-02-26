SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing

A SpiceJet aircraft travelling from Mumbai to Guwahati with around 180 passengers and crew on board, made an emergency landing. The emergency landing was made at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. The emergency landing was made as the pilot suspected that the fuel was leaking.

SpiceJet informed that all passengers and crew were safe. Maintenance work of the flight is progressing.

” At around 8.45 am on Wednesday, the flight’s pilot informed the ATC in Kolkata of a suspected fuel leakage and that the flight needs to make an emergency landing. The flight landed around 8.58 am. We have informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. All passengers have been deboarded. The flight is undergoing necessary maintenance. it is yet to take off”, said Kaushik Bhattacharya, the director of NSCBI airport.