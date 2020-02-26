Video of Salman Khan with his ‘little fan’ is winning the internet: Watch it

A video of Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is winning the internet. The video is shot at the sets of his new film ‘ Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva. This is the third time that Salman and Prabhu Deva are teaming up for a film.

In the video Salman Khan can be seen kissing and hugging a little fan of him. Salman Khan can be seen in the video spending time with a little girl named Yashika Wadke.

In the video the little girl, in a pink top and a pair of denim jeans looks smilingly at Salman, who gives a kiss first and wraps his arms around her affectionately.