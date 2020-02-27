Hindu organizations protests against Guruvayoor Devaswom Board’s decision to give award to poem insulting Lord Krishna

The Njanappana Award declaration by Guruvayoor Devaswom Board has ignited the wrath of Hindu community. Many Hindu community organizations has come forward criticizing the decision to give Njanappana Award to left leaning Malayalam poet Prabha Varma for his work ‘Shyama Madhavam’, which according to them insults Lord Krishna.

Hindu Aikya Vedi has took out a protest march to Devaswom office demanding withdrawal of the award. The organization accused that the award was given to Varma for his service to communist party.

As per the Hindu organizations the poem ‘Shyama Madhavam’ depicts Lord Krishna in a bad light. The poem hints that Krishna has regretted in rendering Bhagavad Gita and also Lord Krishna has a secret crush for Draupadi.

Earlier Thapasya Kala Vedi, has criticised the decision by saying that giving ward toi such poems is an insult to Poonthanam who wrote the devotional poem Njanappana.