AAP leader equates BJP with ISIS

A social media post by a prominent AAP leader has ignited controversy. The AAP leader has called the ruling party of India, BJP as ISIS of India.

Abhijeet Dipke, the member of social media cell of Aam Aadmi party has equated BJP with international terrorist outfit ISIS. Dipke raised this abusive statement on his microblogging website.

BJP is the ISIS of India. — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) February 26, 2020

” BJP is the ISIS of India”, tweeted Dipke. He raised the criticism against the ruling party of India over the violence in Delhi.Dipke is the senior leader of AAP. He has recently shared many posts on social media accusing BJP for the the Delhi violence.