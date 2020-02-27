Delhi Violence : “Definitely it is MHA’s failure”,says Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday lashed out at the Central government over the violence in Delhi that left 24 people dead, saying the riots should have been dealt with an iron fist.In a rare sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre, Rajinikanth also asked those in power to “resign and go” if the violence could not be crushed with an iron fist.

However, he did not name anyone.His contemporary and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan hailed Rajinikanth’s remarks, saying this was the ‘right path.’”Definitely it is Central government’s intelligence failure. I strongly condemn the Central government,” he told reporters here when asked about the violence in northeast Delhi that killed 24 people, including a policeman and an IB official.

“They should have been so careful when the US President (Donald) Trump had visited (the country). The intelligence didn’t do its job properly. It (violence) should have been completely crushed with an iron fist. We expect them to be careful at least from now on,” he added.

To a question, he said intelligence failure meant failure of the Union Home Ministry.“With iron fist this should be crushed, else (they) should resign and go..what is this..it is becoming too much,” he said.