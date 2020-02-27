Forex Market: Indian rupee ends in gains against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency, the Indian rupee has continued its upward rally and settled in gains against US dollar on Thursday.

As per the market experts, the easing crude oil prices and weakening of the dollar in the overseas market has supported the local currency. But the sustained foreign fund outflows and robust selling inthe Indian share market has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the Indian rupee opened at 71.65 to the US dollar. During the trading hours it swung between a high of 71.55 and a low of 71.69. The Indian rupee settled trading a at 71.59, registering a gain of 6 paise against the US dollar on Thursday.