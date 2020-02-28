Share market crashes as Corona virus hit market globally

The domestic stocks here suffered a crash with benchmark sliding the lowest levels, siting corona virus as the major cause.

The S&P BSE Sensex index nosedived as much as 1,525.69 points to hit 38,219.97 in late afternoon deals, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark plunged to as low as 11,175.05, dropping 458.25 points from the previous close. A selloff across sectors continued to hurt the markets lower for the sixth session in a row, with financial, information technology, automobile and metal shares being the worst hit.

When the market closes on Friday, the Sensex traded 1,430.27 points – or 3.60 per cent – lower at 38,315.39, while the Nifty was down 441.60 points – or 3.80 per cent – at 11,191.7.

All the 11 sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and all of the 50 shares in the Nifty basket slid down.

The shares who suffered maximum loss were Vedanta (down 12.68 per cent), Tata Motors (11.39 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra (7.94 per cent), Tata Steel (7.61 per cent), Tech Mahindra (7.54 per cent), Hindalco (7.45 per cent), HCL Tech (7.04 per cent) and Bajaj Finance (6.26 per cent). Reliance Industries, HDFC, Infosys, TCS and ICICI Bank were the biggest drags on the Sensex, together accounting for a fall of more than 600 points in the index.