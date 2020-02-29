Indian national will have to pay more for this visa

As per a media report, Indian citizens wishing to immigrate to USA will have to pay an additional amount of $.50,000 for EB-5 or the US Investor Visa. This increased amount will be effective from April 1.This was reported by American Bazar Daily.

In last year the US government has increased the minimum investment amount to get EB-5 visa to $.900,000. With this increase in minimum investment, the new 5% additional tax would mean that applicants would have to pay the extra $.50,000, when they move money to an escrow account in the USA to fulfil their application form.

This additional tax would impact all visa category bu it will create problem to people wishing to get EB-5 visa.