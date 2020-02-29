‘ Modi government is “targeting 200 million Muslims” in India’, says Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Delhi violence

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that in his country minority communities are treated as equal citizens. He also accused that the Naendra Modil led Indian government is ‘targeting 200 millions Muslims in the India. he was referring to the Delhi violence that erupted on last Sunday.

” Today in India we are seeing the Nazi inspired RSS ideology take over a nuclear- armed state over a billion people. Whenever a racist ideology based on hatred takes over, it leads to bloodshed”, tweeted Imran Khan.

” As i had predicted in my address to UN General Assembly, last year, once the genie is out of the bottle the bloodshed will get worse. Kashmir was the beginning. Now 200 million Muslims in India are being targeted. The world community must act now”, the former international cricketer said.

The Pakistan Prime Minister has earlier warned that those people attacking minority communities or their places of worship in Pakistan will be dealt with strictly. He also claimed that minority communities are treated as equal citizens in pakistan.