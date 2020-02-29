Pulwama Attack: NIA arrests Pakistan-based Jaish operative who helped suicide bomber

An operative of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was arrested by NIA on Friday for his alleged involvement in the Pulwama terror attack which took place in February 14, last year. According to reports, a 22-year-old youth Shakir Bashir Magrey, who is a furniture shop owner and resident of Hajibal, Kakapora in Pulwama, had provided shelter and other logistical assistance to suicide-bomber Adil Ahmad Dar.

Magrey was introduced to Dar in mid 2018 by Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Umar Farooq and he became a full-time overground worker (OGW) of the JeM. He was produced before the NIA Special Court at Jammu on Friday and remanded to 15 days in NIA custody for his detailed interrogation. Further probe was underway.

The investigative agency stated that during the initial investigation, Magrey disclosed that on several occasions he collected and delivered arms, ammunition, cash and explosive materials to JeM terrorists, including those involved in the Pulwama attack.

Magrey further revealed that he had harboured Dar and Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Umar Farooq in his house from late 2018 till the attack in February 2019, and assisted them in the preparation of the improvised explosive device (IED).