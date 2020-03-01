Choreographer alleges life threat from actress Sri Reddy, files complaint

Choreographer Rama Rao aka Rakesh Master claimed that he has a threat to his life from actress Sri Reddy and he registered a case upon her with the Banjara Hills police on Friday. He claimed that Sri Reddy has made alarming remarks on social media.

Rakesh master stated that he also experienced alarming calls from Sri Reddy supporters. He stated that Sri Reddy has lodged a complaint upon him with the Chennai police and warned to move him to Chennai from Hyderabad.

‘Besides Sri Reddy, the fans of Jr NTR also misunderstood his statements made at the actor and are making threatening calls and objectionable comments,’ Rakesh master said. He sought protection from the police against Sri Reddy and fans of Jr NTR. Rakesh said that Sri Reddy has made remarkable comments against him on a live program on a television channel. The choreographer further said that she also threatened to withdraw the case filed with the Cybercrime police.