Fuel prices for the month of March announced

Fuel prices for the month of March were announced by Qatar Petroleum. The fuel prices were announced on Saturday. The fuel prices are slashed when compared with February.

Diesel is priced at QR.1.70 per litre. Diesel was priced at QR.1.90 per litre in February. The price of diesel was declined by 10.5%.

The price of premium petrol is fixed at QR.1.60 per litre. It was priced at QR.1.75 per litre in February and a decline of 8.6% is announced by Qatar Petroleum.

The price of Super petrol is at QR.1.65 per litre. It was priced at QR.1.85 per litre in February, a decline of 10.8% was announced.