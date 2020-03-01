Hrithik Roshan is all set to enter Hollywood: Signed by US agency

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is all set to enter Hollywood. The actor has been signed by US based agency. The actor has been signed by US based agency -Gersh.

From now, the agency will represent Hrithik along with celebrity management firm, KWAN, in India and manager Amrita Sen. The agency will introduce Hrithik to Hollywood and create projects to be shot in India.

Hrithik Roshan son of Rakesh Roshan has made his debut with the blockbuster film ‘Kaho Naa Pyar Hai’ in 2000. His filmography includes ‘Fiza, Mission Kashmir, Koi… Mil Gaya, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Guzaarish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath and Krissh franchise’. His War has emerged as the biggest hit of 2019.