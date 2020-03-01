Kanhaiya sedition case :” AAP, BJP two sides of same coin”,says Congress

Congress hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal government on Saturday for its sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others in connection with a sedition case, saying the AAP’s thinking is the same as that of the BJP and they were “two sides of the same coin”.

The Delhi government on Friday gave a go-ahead to the city police to prosecute former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others in connection with a four-year-old sedition case.

Senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said the move exposes the face of Aevind Kejriwal and his government.”Whatever has happened till now, whether it was CAA or NPR, the AAP has the same thinking as that of the BJP. They are the two sides of the same coin, their thinking isn’t different,” Mr Sharma told reporters in a press conference.

“They do not have the police but they have the administration. whether it is the magistrate or other officials they could have given orders,” he said, alleging that the AAP has acted selectively on cases which “raises questions over its mentality”.

Earlier on Saturday, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also hit out at the AAP government.”Delhi Government is no less ill-informed than the central government in its understanding of sedition law,” P Chidambaram tweeted.