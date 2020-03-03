Ajay Devgan opens up on feud with Saif Ali Khan

Ajay Devgan while speaking to reporters during the launch ceremony of multi-starrer ‘Suryavanshi’, responded to a query about the rumored feud with his ‘Tanaji’co-star Saif Ali Khan.

In a lighter tone, he said that there was a big fight between him and Saif and later he went to Saif’s home and broke both his legs, later adding to the shocked reporter that this is what gossipers want to hear. The audience cracked with laughter when he said that Saif is a good friend of him and added he was amused when he heard the gossip.

Saif earlier said that ‘Tanaji’, the blockbuster film which has collected 278 Cr so far is historically inaccurate, and he will pay attention both as an actor and an Indian to select the films in future more responsibly. ‘The warping of historical facts as an instrument for political gains is not good for any cinema’, he said. Gossip was that Ajay and Saif went to a verbal spat after this statement. Saif enacted as the protagonist in the movie and gained much applause for his role.