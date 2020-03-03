Mercedes-Benz launched GLC Coupe facelift in India

Popular luxury car makers in the world, Mercedes-Benz has launched its latest SUV GLC Coupe facelift in India. This is the third car from the German car makers to be offered in India through the CKD route.

The GLC Coupe facelift is powered with a 3.0-litre petrol and 3.0-litre diesel engine . The petrol engine is capable of producing 190 bhp of power and 370 Nm of torque. The diesel engine is capable of giving a peak power of 180 bhp and peak torque of 500 Nm. A 9-speed automatic unit will handle the transmission duties.

The GLC Coupe facelift has five drive modes – Eco, Comfort Individual, Sport and Sport+ -. The vehicle also has 360 degree parking camera with parking assist , seven airbags, emergency SOS button, Active Brake Assist, Active Bonnet and Mercedes’ E-Call service.

In the interior the car has 10.25 touchscreen, 64-colour ambient lighting, large one-piece dash and a fully-digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster.

The GLC Coupe facelift is priced at Rs.63.70 lakh for diesel and Rs.62.70 for petrol.