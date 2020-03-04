Coronavirus : All schools, colleges to close for 4 weeks from March 8

All schools and higher education institutions in the UAE will close for four weeks from Sunday, the Ministry of Education has announced.

“Education Ministry announces early start of spring vacation for schools,” state news agency Wam tweeted late on Tuesday.

According to the tweet, students will attend classes virtually through its distance learning initiative.The ministry has also launched a programme for sanitising educational institutions.

The spring vacation which was originally scheduled for March 29 to April 12. Education institutions will now be off from March 8 to 29.The ministry had piloted its distance learning programme at select schools on Monday.