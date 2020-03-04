Entertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Kriti Sanon’s new photoshoot goes viral on Social media: See pics

Mar 4, 2020, 12:24 am IST
Kriti Sanon is an Indian actress who appears predominantly in Hindi films. She pursued an engineering degree from the Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, after which she briefly worked as a model.

Kriti Sanon made her debut in film industry in 2014 through Telugu with the psychological thriller 1: Nenokkadine. Sanon won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance in Sabbir Khan’s action comedy Heropanti , which marked her first Bollywood release.

Sanon has since starred in the commercially successful action comedy Dilwale , which ranks as her highest-grossing release, the romantic comedies Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi , and the comedy Housefull 4 .

She has also launched her own line of clothing and endorses several brands and products, and has appeared in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list of 2019.

