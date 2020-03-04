South Indian star Anushka Shetty to enter wedlock soon, says report

South Indian superstar Anushka Shetty is soon to enter wedlock with director Prakash Kovelamudi, who has directed bollywood movies like ‘Judgmental Hai Kya’.

Anushka, who was previously linked with actor Prabhas, will reportedly will get married by end of this year.

According to a report in IB Times and Pinkvilla, Anushka is set to tie the knot with veteran director K Raghavendra Rao’s son Prakash. However, neither Anushka nor Prakash have officially commented on the reports.

Prakash made his directorial debut with 2004 Telugu children’s film Bommalata. He teamed up with Anushka for his 2015 Telugu-Tamil comedy Size Zero. Apparently, Prakash and Anushka started seeing each other after working together in Size Zero.

Prakash was married to popular Bollywood writer Kanika Dhillon, who recently confirmed that they got separated two years ago.