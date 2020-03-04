“ Will free Kashmir from the Hindus and will implement the sharia law”, claims Kashmir wing of Al-Qaeda

The Kashmir wing of international Islamist terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda in a statement vowed to “free the land of Kashmir from the Hindu polytheists, and will implement the sharia law”. The organization has also revealed that the recent violence in Delhi has ‘energized’ the jihadis. This was revealed by Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH), the Kashmir-based wing of AL-Qaeda. Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind said this in a statement.

“The glorious times when the crusader’s army in Khorasan have signed the final document of their defeat and in such a hopeful season when Indian Muslims have decided not to bear the atrocity and oppression of Hindu polytheist groups”, says the statement.

The Kashmir based terrorist organisation also claimed that it would continue fighting until the Masjid-e-Aqsa [in Jerusalem] and Babri Masjid are not free from kuffar [the unbelievers]”.

The Kashmiri group Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind is supported by the Al Qaeda and is regarded as its branch in Kashmir. Zakir Rashid Bhat, an engineering college dropout, had founded al-Qaeda’s Kashmir unit in 2017. Then in July 2017, al-Qaeda had announced the formation of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

Zakir Musa is the former chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind who was killed on May 23 in an encounter in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. In June last year, Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) released a video announcing the successor of Zakir Musa as 30-year-old Hameed Lelhari, a native of Pulwama and member of Islamist organization Jamiat-Ahl-e-Hadith.