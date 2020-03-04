“Will not allow anyone abuse cows in UP”,says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said his state administration will not allow anyone slaughter or abuse cows in the state.“Our Bankey Bihari (lord) Krishna served cows. We will not allow these cows to be slaughtered nor tolerate their abuse. This is our resolve. We will protect and promote cows,” Yogi said on Tuesday.

Saying that medicines and vaccines will be sent to every district to eradicate common diseases in cattle, the chief minister stated that all the cows will undergo ear-tagging so that it is known which animal has not received the medicine.

Inaugurating a modern hospital for cows, Adityanath stated that a monthly grant of Rs 900 for each stray cow is being given by the state government.

He said this while addressing the Rangotsav programme at Radha Bihari Inter College located in Barsana in Mathura.

“The way Ram temple issue which was pending for over 500 years was resolved is a proof of that. The immense power of our bhakti (devotion) has paved the way for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya,” Adityanath said.