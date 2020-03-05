Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in first half of 2021,says Government

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said Chandrayaan-3 will be launched in the first half of 2021, indicating that there could be a slight delay in the launch of the third moon mission. In written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Singh said four biological and two physical science experiments related to microgravity will be conducted during the Gaganyaan project, India’s manned mission to space.

Singh said the revised configuration takes care of the robustness in design, capacity enhancement for mission flexibility and at the same time retained the heritage of Chandrayaan-II to the extent possible.

“The tentative launch schedule for Chandrayaan?III is first half of 2021. Chandrayaan?III mission has been configured based on the lessons learnt from Chadrayaan – 2,” Singh said.