UK court rejects Nirav Modi’s bail plea again

Fugitive Indian jeweler Nirav Modi’s bail plea was rejected by a UK court for the fifth time. The court was not convinced even as Modi obliged to exceptionally strict bail conditions like house arrest and 24-hour monitoring by enforcement agencies.

The diamond trader is wanted for forgery cases linked to loans granted by state-run Punjab National Bank on the strength of illegal guarantees. The 49-year-old is now an inmate at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London since his arrest in March last year.

Modi’s previous bail requests were rejected as the court fears that he would go under radar on the bail period. But the real reason for the rejection of bail for the fifth time is not disclosed even after obliging to 24 hr monitoring and house arrest.