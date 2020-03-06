Amritandamayi Ashram closes amid Covid-19 panic

Amritanandamayi ashram authorities had decided tt close the hermitage for both foreign and native visitors in line with Covid-19 panic. The Ashram will remain closed until the ministry of health issues statement of clearance of the virus.

Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, known to westerners as the hugging saint is said to interact with at least 3000 native and foreign visitors in her hermitage. Restrictions are viable for night stay also. There were no restrictions up till Wednesday for the visit. The district health authority had visited the hermitage on Thursday and requested to take necessary steps, keeping in to account the varied and vast nationalities paying visits within the spiritual complex.

‘Amma’ as she is called affectionately, usually gives darshan to visitors starting from 9 AM which may be prolonged up to midnight.