Congress MP arrested for illegal use of drone

Cyberabad police on Thursday arrested Congress MP Revanth Reddy on charges of illegally using drone to capture images of a farmhouse allegedly owned by Telangana minister K. T. Rama Rao on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Reddy, a member of Lok Sabha from Malkajgiri constituency, was later produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. He was shifted to Cherlapally Jail.

According to police, Revanth Reddy surrendered at Narsingi police station and argued with the police over the case booked against him.Police said he was explained about his involvement and evidence available. When he refused to co-operate with the police, he was arrested and produced before a magistrate.

The police had earlier booked the MP, his brother Krishna Reddy and seven others for illegally using the drone to capture images of the farmhouse and surroundings in Miyakhangadda. Five persons were arrested in the case.

They were booked for criminal conspiracy, violations of orders of public servant, abetment and causing harm to the public.