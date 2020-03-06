Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi talks cooperation in combating coronavirus with Bill Gates

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces has held discussion with founder of Microsoft Bill Gates regarding combating the spread of coronavirus. This was informed by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

My good friend @BillGates and I discussed over a call the importance of enhancing cooperation between multilateral institutions and private entities in the global fight against all diseases and covid19 in particular. We have been and will remain strong partners in this effort. — ???? ?? ???? (@MohamedBinZayed) March 6, 2020

“My good friend @BillGates and I discussed over a call the importance of enhancing cooperation between multilateral institutions and private entities in the global fight against all diseases and Covid-19 in particular. We have been and will remain strong partners in this effort”, tweeted Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.