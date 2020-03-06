Indian Army destroys Pakistani posts across LoC using anti-tank guided missiles : Watch Video

Indian Army used anti-tank guided missiles and artillery shells to target the Pakistani bunkers across the Line of Control (LoC). The video of Indian Army’s shells hitting the Pakistani posts surfaced on social media.

In the video shared by news agency ANI, it could be seen that the anti-tank guided missiles launched by the Indian Army hit the Pakistani bunkers. According to the Indian Army sources, the offensive was launched in response to frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan to push infiltrators into the Indian Territory in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, the exact date when the attack was carried out is not known.