Indian health ministry advices people to avoid places of mass gathering

With Covid-19 having its grip tightening in India the government is resorting to strict measures to curb the pandemic. With one more recorded case of a man infected with the deadly variant of coronavirus in Delhi, there are 31 Covid patients in India. The government has imposed import restrictions on medical supplies, medicines and even ingredients used to make common medicines including Paracetamol.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a circular advising state to discourage people to attend or avoid the places of mass gathering. Mass gatherings will help the fast spread of the disease as per experts.