See the jaw dropping photos of Anushka Shetty: See pics

Anushka Shetty, one of the most sought after actresses in the south-Indian film industry. She has played some of the most iconic characters on screen including Devasena from s Rajamouli’s Baahubali.

Anushka made her film debut with Telugu film ‘Super’ in 2005 as the heroine of Nagarjuna In which she mesmerized viewers with her curves and acting. After that, she acted in ‘Maha Nandi’ the same year.

The first film which had Anushka as its lead star and went on to become a massive success was a horror film, ‘Arundhati’. This film became a massive success in Telugu and almost resulted in her being typecast.

Anushka got Tamil Nadu State film award for the performance in ‘Deiva Thirumagal’.