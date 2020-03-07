“The BJP does not mean Hindutva”: Claims Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray claimed that BJP does not mean Hindutva. He also said that Shiv Sena has separated from BJP and not from Hindutva. The Sena leader said this in Ayodhya. ” The BJP does not mean Hindutva. Hindutva is different and the BJP is different”, said Uddhav.

Maharashtra CM, Uddhav has also announced that he will donate Rs. 1 crore for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Uddhav Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya was announced in January to mark the 100 days in power in Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as chief minister of the state in November 28,2019.