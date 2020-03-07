Uddhav marks 100 days. Visits Ayodhya

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey completed his 100 days in the office. With this, Uddhav along with his son and Sena leader Aaditya, will visit Ayodhya today.

Without elaborating, he also said that Thackeray might announce an “important” position on the construction of Ram temple.

Raut on Friday said that Thackeray will not take part in the ‘aarti’ programme on the banks of river Sarayu in the temple town.

He had assumed office as the chief minister of the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on November 28 last year, after the Sena joined hands with the NCP and the Congress.