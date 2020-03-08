Happy Women’s day everybody! Here are the best 10 feminist movies that will make your holiday worth it

Cinemas have undoubtedly shaped the way we think of the in today’s world. With that being said, movies around the world have rarely spoken about women’s perspective. However, today we bring you the best 10 movies that you need to binge watch this Sunday.

Celebrate this women’s day with the loved ones and some of these movies. Here we go.

‘Queen of Katwe’

Disney has a way of making us feel like pawns in a game of Let’s See How Hard We Can Make Them Cry. But that’s not the case with Mira Nair’s feel-good drama about a Uganda girl’s path to chess champ, adapted from an ESPN sports essay. Moms and dads, you want your daughters to grow up to be chess champions.

“Suffragette”

It is early 20th-century Britain and as the suffragette movement gathers momentum, Maud Watts (Carey Mulligan) finds herself galvanized by political activist Emmeline Pankhurst (Meryl Streep). She subsequently joins a group of women who risk everything as they stand up for themselves, and for women everywhere. Starring Carey Mulligan, Anne-Marie Duff and Helena Bonham Carter

‘The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants’

Corny but cute: Blake Lively, America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn play best friends Bridget, Carmen, Lena and Tibby who go their separate ways for a few months one summer. Despite their vast distances, they are connected by a pair of jeans that they take turns sharing. Like we said, corny but cute.

‘Black Swan’

The plot revolves around a prima ballet dancer who competes with a new rival for leading roles. With performance day coming closer, the level of competitive intrigue becomes higher and higher. The film is just gorgeous. Natalie Portman and Vincent Cassel are magnificent in their lead roles.

‘Mona Lisa Smile’

Katherine Watson is an art history at an all-female college. Passionate and enthusiastic, she fights for gender equality and has a big impact on her students. Teaching the girls to question their traditional social roles, Katherine herself is inspired to take a fresh look at her own life.

‘Frida’

Frida was only twenty when she married rich and depraved Diego Rivera, Mexico’s most famous artist. The film tells about her outstanding professional achievements and reveals her true life story.

‘Changeling’

The main heroine (Angelina Jolie) calls the police to initiate a search of her child. Some time later, the boy fitting the description is found. However, the mother insists that it’s not her son. A grief-stricken mother seeks for help but finds herself put in the asylum, instead.

‘Mirch Masala’

Mirch Masala, directed by Ketan Mehta tells the story of an ordinary village woman, Sonbai played by Smitha Patil who chooses to say no to a powerful authority, the subedar played by Naseeruddin Shah, in order to save herself from his evil eyes.

‘English Vinglish’

English Vinglish is a story of a common housewife Shashi Godbole played by Sridevi. It beautifully shows how the housewife, who is brilliant as a homemaker, a wife and a mother, is looked down upon and made fun of by her daughter and husband just because she can’t speak fluent English. A hurt Shashi Godbole turns things around as she learns the language on her US trip to her niece’s wedding. Gauri Shinde’s simple story is an impressive one as the woman overcomes her shortcomings.

‘Pink‘

Pink told the nation that when a woman says ‘No’ it means ‘No’. No matter what clothes she wears or what lifestyle she leads, he can’t be forced into doing anything against her will. Amitabh Bachchan plays an advocate who fights for the girls entrapped in a legal battle against notorious boys belonging to influential families.