‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ bags new record

The upcoming multilingual Mohanlal film Marakkar:Arabikkadalinte Simham has bagged a new record. The film has beaten many films including Bollywood biggies to become the most awaited film in the list of IMDB.

This is for the second time that a Malayalam film is achieving this record. Earlier Mohanlal film ‘Odiyan’ has also topped the list.

The multi-lingual big budget war film is directed by Priyadarshan. The film is based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV. The director has assured that it will be the most technically perfect film to have ever been made in Indian cinema.

Mohanlal, Pranav Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Ashok Selvan, Prabhu, Mukesh, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Siddique and many others are part of the cast. Several foreign actors are also playing major roles in the film. National award winning cinematographer Tirrru, ace production designer Sabu Cyril, composer Rahul Raj and editor Ayyappan are part of the technical team.

Mohanlal’s own banner Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainment are jointly producing this mega budget film. It is scheduled for a grand worldwide release on March 26.