‘Tahir Hussain is innocent and he is framed’: Jamat-e-Islami come supporting AAP leader accused of killing IB officer

A radical Islamist organisation has forward supporting the former Aam Aadmi party (AAP) leader Tahir Hussain who is police custody for reportedly for the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during Delhi riots. Jamat-E-Islami has came supporting the AAP leader.

Jamat-E-Islami claimed that Tahir Hussain is innocent and he has been framed by the Delhi police. They argued that Tahir Hussain has himself surrendered and that shows he is guilt free. The radical Islamist organisation has also claimed that Tahir Hussain has not instigated violence and he was jut defending himself.

#Breaking | Jamat-E-Islami backs Tahir Hussain & alleges that he is being 'framed'. 'Tahir is innocent & he himself surrendered,' claims Jamat-E-Islami. Mohit Bhatt with details. Listen in. pic.twitter.com/hku0NztrKD — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 7, 2020

Tahir Hussain, a Delhi municipal councilor representing AAP was arrested for his alleged involvement in Delhi violence. AAP has expelled him from party membership. Tahir was arrested by Delhi police on March 5.

India government has banned Jamaat-e-Islami after the Pulwama terror attack. Jamaat-e-Islami is suspected of funding the banned militants organization based in Pakistan Hizbul Mujahideen.