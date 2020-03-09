Coronavirus: Price of hand sanitizers increased by sellers

As per reports, some of the sellers in the e-selling platforms are taking a whopping amount for hand sanitizers amid the coronavirus threat. On Flipkart, a seller by the name SuperRetails has listed a Himalaya PureHands 30 ml bottle at Rs 999. The actual price of the product is Rs.150.

Later, Himalaya Drug Company clarified that it had not increased prices of its hand sanitizers and assured action against those selling above MRP.

“This is to clarify that we have not increased the rates of our PureHands Hand Sanitizers. The rates of our sanitizers have been illegally increased by unauthorized third-party sellers. We are not associated with these unscrupulous sellers in any way. These are illegal practices and must be dealt with firmly in accordance with law,” Himalaya tweeted.