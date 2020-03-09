Track Doubling: Many trains cancelled and diverted in Kerala

Southern Railway announced that many trains will be cancelled and some other trains will be diverted due to the track doubling works. The doubling works of railway track between Harippad and Ambalapuzha is now progressing and because of this some trains were cancelled temporarily.

Four MEMU trains via Alappuzha have been canceled. Kollam-Ernakulam MEMU (66302), Ernakulam-Kollam (66303), Ernakulam-Kayamkulam (66315) and Kayamkulam-Ernakulam MEMU (66316) were canceled from March 11 to March 14.

Trains including Netravati and Shatabdi will be diverted via Kottayam. Alappuzha – Ernakulam Passenger (56380), Ernakulam – Kayamkulam Passenger (56383), Ernakulam – Kollam Memu (66309), Kottayam – Kollam – Ernakulam – Ernakulam (56838), Ernakulam – Kayamkulam passenger (56387),Kayamkulam- Ernakulam Passenger (56388), Alappuzha – Kollam Memu (66311), Kottayam – Kollam Memu (66317) and Kollam – Kottayam Memu (66318) have been canceled on March 14.

Porbandar-Kochuveli Express (19262) on March 12, Gorakhpur-Thiruvananthapuram Express (12511)on March 14, Kochuveli-Chandigarh Express (12217), Thiruvananthapuram-Lokmanya Tilak Netravathi Express (16346), Kozhikode-Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode-Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode-Thiruvananthapuram Express Kottayam-Mysore Express (16316) and Thiruvananthapuram-Shalimar Express (22641) will be diverted via Kottayam.

Train No 16605 Mangalore-Nagercoil Ernad Express will be terminated at Ernakulam Junction on March 14. Train No. 56304 Nagercoil – Kottayam Passenger will be terminated at Kayamkulam and Guruvayur – Punalur Passenger (56365) from Ernakulam. Train number 56366 Guruvayur – Punalur Passenger will start from Ernakulam on March 14. Nagercoil-Mangalore Ernad Express (16606) will leave Nagercoil on March 15.