1 killed 8 injured over witchcraft allegation

In a shocking incident, a violent mob has killed a man and injured his friends on the suspicion of practicing witchcraft. 8 People were injured in the attack of the people. The incident took place at Pashang village in East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya .

Police has arrested 27 peoples including two minors on the incident. On Monday night the mob attacked nine picnickers with sticks, iron rods and stones. The picnickers were returning to Shillong in a vehicle. The mob attacked them after a rumor that cult worshipers were moving around the area in a car. One man had died at the spot others were rescued from the nearby forest by police.