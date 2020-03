Ramya Pandian is an south Indian actress who appears in Tamil language films. She made her film debut in Tamil short film ‘Maane Theyne Ponmaane’. She then acted in films like ‘Koondhalum Meesaiyum’, ‘Dummy Tappasu’ and ‘Joker’

Ramya Pandian was born on 13th August at Tirunelveli, Tamilnadu. She did her schooling at Pushpalatha Matric Higher Secondary School, Tirunelveli. And she took graduation from Anna University.