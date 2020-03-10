Man arrested for raping and killing a cow

A young man from Kannur district of Kerala was arrested for engaging in indecent bestiality with a cow which later died due to strangulation. The culprit Sumesh (33) residing near Bavode Muthappan temple took the two-year-old animal from its stable and tied it to a tree in farmland.

The animal was cruelly sexually assaulted and it died of strangulation from the rope to which it was tied. Sumesh was caught earlier in the act of bestiality by locals who warned him not to assault animals for his sexual pleasure.

Chakkarakallu SI, Sumesh arrested the culprit and collected clothes smeared with body fluids as evidence of the act from the vicinity.